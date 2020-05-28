Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Sells $816,039.61 in Stock

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $816,039.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,323.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Katrina Lake sold 256,491 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $5,645,366.91.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Katrina Lake sold 7,719 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $101,273.28.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 94.44 and a beta of 2.82. Stitch Fix Inc has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $32.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $451.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.59 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 43.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SFIX. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

