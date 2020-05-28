Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Director Sells $66,920.00 in Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $66,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SYK opened at $191.62 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.73 and a 200 day moving average of $194.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,121 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,829,000 after purchasing an additional 23,591 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Cibc Bank USA raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.23.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

