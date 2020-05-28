Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.33.

Get Tcr2 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Neil W. Gibson sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $339,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil W. Gibson sold 17,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $116,971.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,491 shares of company stock worth $482,467. Company insiders own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCRR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 720.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.