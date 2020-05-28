Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Posted by on May 28th, 2020

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Tyson Foods has raised its dividend by an average of 19.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Tyson Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 37.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

NYSE TSN opened at $62.75 on Thursday. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $94.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $34,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.15.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Dividend History for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit