Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Tyson Foods has raised its dividend by an average of 19.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Tyson Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 37.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

NYSE TSN opened at $62.75 on Thursday. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $94.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $34,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.15.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

