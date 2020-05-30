AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AbbVie from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.17.

AbbVie stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.67. 13,758,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,964,402. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.77. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

