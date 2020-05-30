Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Seafarer Capital Partners LLC

Seafarer Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 69.3% of Seafarer Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $69,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.38.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $7.90 on Friday, reaching $207.39. 43,174,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,063,184. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14. The firm has a market cap of $527.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.94 and a 200-day moving average of $204.41.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

