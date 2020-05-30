Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $15.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,433.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,822,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,549. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,322.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,334.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,510.46.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

