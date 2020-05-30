Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Stake Reduced by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $39.05. The stock had a trading volume of 18,008,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,284,840. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $52.46. The company has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

