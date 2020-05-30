Americana Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.1% of Americana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after buying an additional 16,828 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 13,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 38,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.07.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 3,741 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $841,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,698 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,094 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,729,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,219. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The firm has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

