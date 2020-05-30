Americana Partners LLC Buys 3,184 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 562.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Paypal by 54.3% during the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Paypal during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,749,253.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,625 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,730 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. DZ Bank cut Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Paypal from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.24.

PYPL traded up $6.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.01. 9,811,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,970,352. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $155.49.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

