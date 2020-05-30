Americana Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Americana Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 45.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $147,082.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.55, for a total transaction of $35,949.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,227.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,116 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,259. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.48.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $14.67 on Friday, hitting $218.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,860,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,261. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $219.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.49 and its 200-day moving average is $157.08.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

