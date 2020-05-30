Americana Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,815,000 after acquiring an additional 32,355 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 116,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.1% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 366,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 127,087 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 116,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.67. The company had a trading volume of 18,711,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,216,025. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

