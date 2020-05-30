Americana Partners LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.2% of Americana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 10,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.47. 24,950,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,567,212. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

