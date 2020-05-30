Americana Partners LLC Has $376,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Americana Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,575 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,297,257,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,755 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176,828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Cisco Systems by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,406 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. Barclays upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Standpoint Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

CSCO traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.82. 41,727,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,402,336. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

