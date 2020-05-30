Americana Partners LLC Has $571,000 Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Americana Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $300.89. 4,831,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,209,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $303.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.20 and a 200 day moving average of $288.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MA shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.46.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.