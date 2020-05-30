Americana Partners LLC Purchases 2,218 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 116.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,633,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,443. The company has a market capitalization of $140.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.15.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.21.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

