Americana Partners LLC Purchases 5,348 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Posted by on May 30th, 2020

Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3,903.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Medtronic by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 79.4% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Cfra raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

MDT stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,823,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184,717. The company has a market cap of $131.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.75 and its 200-day moving average is $105.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

