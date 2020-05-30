Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stake Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,306,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 224,004 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.34% of Domino’s Pizza worth $423,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $155,776,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2,527.5% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 362,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after purchasing an additional 348,800 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $35,104,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,304,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,250,000 after purchasing an additional 332,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $101,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ traded up $20.29 on Friday, reaching $385.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,081. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $387.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $365.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.81.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.73.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total transaction of $826,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total value of $1,732,555.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,125 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,087 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

