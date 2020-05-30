Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,823 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 181,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after buying an additional 101,792 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 52.7% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 41,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 14,402 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 118,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 20,986 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.47. The company had a trading volume of 24,950,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,567,212. The company has a market capitalization of $190.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $77.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

