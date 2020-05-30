Fayez Sarofim & Co Acquires 118 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,510.46.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $15.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,433.52. 1,822,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $968.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,322.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1,334.87. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

