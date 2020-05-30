Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 5,050 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Fayez Sarofim & Co cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Argent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,614,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,038,000 after purchasing an additional 528,041 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 94,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.47. 50,254,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,217,244. The company has a market cap of $111.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.41.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.