Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Acquires 539 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 0.9% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $841,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,698 shares of company stock worth $19,052,094. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE stock traded up $4.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $255.56. 3,729,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,219. The stock has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.07.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.