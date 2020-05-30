Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Makes New $3.81 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,134 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,000. Netflix comprises approximately 5.3% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $29,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 296.0% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $6.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $419.73. 5,239,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,491,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $458.97. The company has a market cap of $184.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $423.40 and a 200 day moving average of $359.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura upped their price target on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.95.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,348,976.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,961 shares of company stock worth $75,572,227. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

