Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,380 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.8% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,326,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,312,483,000 after buying an additional 1,209,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,724,347,000 after acquiring an additional 54,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,076,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,465 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,361,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,392,880,000 after purchasing an additional 580,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,264,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,371,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $10.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $287.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,121,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,585. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $165.23 and a 12-month high of $295.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.52. The company has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 859 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.72, for a total transaction of $213,650.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,537.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,372 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.94, for a total transaction of $25,474,777.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,706,287.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,523 shares of company stock valued at $75,657,835 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.81.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

