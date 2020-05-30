Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,187 Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,187 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000. Tesla accounts for about 0.9% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Tesla by 253.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Tesla by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 401.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $124,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $9,206,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total value of $187,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,306. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $29.19 on Friday, hitting $835.00. 11,424,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,051,759. The company has a 50 day moving average of $752.21 and a 200 day moving average of $579.90. The stock has a market cap of $149.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -938.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.90) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $576.94.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

