Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,136 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 0.9% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,852,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $6,067,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,645 shares in the company, valued at $12,445,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,359,524. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.92. 10,138,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,674,505. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

