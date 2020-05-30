Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,052 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 1.6% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,322,304,000 after purchasing an additional 534,173 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 170,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,879 shares during the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.38.

Shares of BABA traded up $7.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.39. 43,174,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,063,184. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.41. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $527.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

