Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,518 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 4.8% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 120.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $300.89. 4,831,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,209,855. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.44. The firm has a market cap of $303.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.46.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

