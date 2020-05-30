Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000. American Tower makes up 1.1% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.17. 2,138,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,969. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.43 billion, a PE ratio of 60.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $260.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 55.89%.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.38.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total value of $264,134.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,192 shares of company stock worth $2,807,832. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

