Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 3.5% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 76,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $13,176,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.1% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 12,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.03.

Home Depot stock traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,341,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,496,063. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $252.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.77.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

