iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.64. The company had a trading volume of 47,437,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,929,852. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

