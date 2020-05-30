Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 18,313 Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,000. Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 2.7% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,680,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,666. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.22. The firm has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.38.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.