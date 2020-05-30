Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 325.0% during the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX traded up $6.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $419.73. 5,239,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,491,307. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $458.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $184.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,414,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,305,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,961 shares of company stock worth $75,572,227 over the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Netflix from $447.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.95.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

