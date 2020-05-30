Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Raised by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Paypal were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 506,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 28,798 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL stock traded up $6.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,811,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,970,352. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $174.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $155.49.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,749,253.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,625 shares of company stock worth $28,513,730. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Paypal from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.24.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

