People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 63,282 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Nord/LB cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.04.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $3.97 on Friday, hitting $145.85. The company had a trading volume of 33,845,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,908,938. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.45. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Boeing’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

