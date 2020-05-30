People s United Financial Inc. Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.96.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $200,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,659. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,283 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.83. The company had a trading volume of 24,284,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,860,301. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.39 and a 200 day moving average of $70.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

