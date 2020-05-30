People s United Financial Inc. Has $3.97 Million Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 70.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 39,484 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $2,754,179,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 4,942,155 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 637.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,542 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $549,597,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 6,181,769.2% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 803,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,128,000 after acquiring an additional 803,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.46.

NYSE:MA traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $300.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,831,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,855. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $274.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.44. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.