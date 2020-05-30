People s United Financial Inc. Has $5.98 Million Stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 2,060.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,770 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Dollar General by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.50.

Shares of DG traded up $7.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,138,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $192.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.10. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

