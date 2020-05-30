People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,590 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 34,127 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 581.4% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 29.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,286,124 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.03.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.06. 9,423,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,859,173. The company has a market capitalization of $350.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.58 and its 200-day moving average is $119.18. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $100.60 and a 1 year high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

