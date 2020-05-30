People s United Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 160,904 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,495. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Cfra increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $59.72. 27,224,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,971,766. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $135.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

