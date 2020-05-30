People s United Financial Inc. Sells 4,221 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,127 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after buying an additional 36,926 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. MKM Partners increased their target price on Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.99. 10,017,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,590,518. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day moving average is $80.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

