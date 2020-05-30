People s United Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of PM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,066,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,976. The company has a market cap of $114.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.33. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
