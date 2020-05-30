People s United Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,066,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,976. The company has a market cap of $114.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.33. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

