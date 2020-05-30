Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $78.26. 4,237,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,826,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.58. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

