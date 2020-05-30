Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 2,030 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,722 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Tesla by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 66,396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,775,000 after acquiring an additional 18,296 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Tesla from $510.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $925.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $576.94.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total transaction of $66,001.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,194.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total transaction of $187,089.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,306. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $29.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $835.00. 11,424,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,051,759. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $968.99. The stock has a market cap of $149.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -938.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $752.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $579.90.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.90) earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

