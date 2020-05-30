Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.41 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 155.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,025 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,926 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 24,317 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $56,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 982.1% in the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 10,139 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 17.3% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EA. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Cfra upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.72.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $2,004,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $523,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 217,947 shares of company stock valued at $24,794,759. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,560,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,652. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $123.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

