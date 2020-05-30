Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 246,726 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,184,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,726 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Coca-Cola worth $406,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $2,006,996,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,360,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199,670 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 753.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,443,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,923,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.68. 49,108,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,582,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.73.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.59.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

