Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,437,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 530,166 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.38% of Paypal worth $424,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 54.3% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $6.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.01. 9,811,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,970,352. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.41. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $155.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $174.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,749,253.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,625 shares of company stock worth $28,513,730. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

