Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 20,995 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,183,047 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,995 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $311,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.73.

In related news, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $4,221,385.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 107,376 shares of company stock valued at $27,649,807 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $15.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $355.02. 18,343,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,759,365. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $367.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.78 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

