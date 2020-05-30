Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $337.70 Million Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 773,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,567 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $337,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 70.2% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,568,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total value of $8,166,738.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,228,961.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $3,030,860.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,186,364.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,150 shares of company stock worth $15,895,723. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $9.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $544.00. 1,596,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.78, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.15. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $546.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.