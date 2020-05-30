Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $342.98 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,836,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,313 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Home Depot worth $342,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $2,558,090,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $990,364,000 after buying an additional 1,138,587 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,212,000 after buying an additional 1,112,175 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,387,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,146,000 after buying an additional 774,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,473,000 after buying an additional 605,158 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $3.34 on Friday, hitting $248.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,341,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,496,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $252.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.23 and a 200-day moving average of $219.77.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.03.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

